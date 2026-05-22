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Activists divided over success of animal birth control drive

GBA officials said that the programme has been very successful and the problem may be because of the lack of such programmes in areas around Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:45 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 01:45 IST
India NewsBengalurudogsAnimal Birth Control

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