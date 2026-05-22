<p>Bengaluru’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) drive has received mixed responses from activists.</p>.<p>A few claim that centres operate without mandatory approvals. Arun Prasad, an animal activist, said that the ABC programme in Bengaluru was being run in breach of statutory and judicial requirements.</p>.<p>He alleged that none of the city’s ABC centres had the mandatory certificate of project recognition required under the ABC Rules 2023, a certificate on infrastructure and quality standards given after inspection by the Animal Welfare Board of India. </p>.<p>“It is mandatory to have a certificate of project recognition. Even in the centres, the infrastructure is not at par, it is a big zero,” he said.</p>.Stray dogs: Focus on shortage of veterinary staff as GBA to begin implementing SC order .<p>He also said the dog census, a key element for planning sterilisation and vaccination drives, is outdated or improperly conducted.</p>.<p>However, Priya Chetty Rajagopal, an animal-rights advocate, opined that it was one of the most effective programmes. “The Bengaluru drive is one of the most effective for two reasons: very switched-on citizens who drive it along with the local canine squads and a relatively responsive municipality that has agreed to have eight A zones across Bengaluru by increasing reach and conversion,” she said.</p>.<p>GBA officials said that the programme has been very successful and the problem may be because of the lack of such programmes in areas around Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“The problem is only in outer areas. The adjoining gram panchayats would not have taken up ABC programmes and as a result of the migration of such dogs into the GBA limits, the programme might seem to be unsuccessful,” a senior GBA official said.</p>.<p>He said ABC programmes show better results when they are taken up consistently for a long duration. </p>