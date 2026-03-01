<p>Environmentalists have expressed objection to the cutting down of trees for the construction of the proposed Orange Line Metro as part of Phase 3.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has marked 463 trees for felling, and 189 trees will be otherwise impacted because of the project. A total of 652 trees spanning over 5.1 kilometres are expected to be affected, according to the Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment report by professors of Azim Premji University.</p>.<p>Environmentalists also approached the Karnataka High Court requesting realignment of the metro line. However, the High Court said it cannot order realignment but advised the BMRCL to consider the report by the professors and save the green cover.</p>.<p>The report also points out that the trees on that particular stretch sequestered 280 metric tonnes of carbon, which otherwise would contribute to global warming and climate change.</p>.BMRCL hosts Electrical Working Group meeting of metro organisations.<p>Prominent among the trees that will be impacted are 12 trees belonging to four Ficus species: peepul (Ficus religiosa), banyan (Ficus benghalensis), weeping fig (Ficus benjamina) and cluster fig (Ficus racemosa). Ficus trees are keystone species in landscapes, and their loss or adverse impact will, in turn, have harmful effects on the ecosystem, the study said.</p>.<p>Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, environmentalist D T Devare said, “We are requesting realignment of the line. The blueprint is yet to be released, but once it is out it will be a hassle to get it changed, so we are trying to have it revised before the blueprint is finalised.”</p>.<p>A meeting was held near the old banyan tree to discuss an action plan to save the trees.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Green legacy under threat\nOne of the most significant impacts of cutting down the trees will be the loss of a banyan tree that is about 150 to 200 years old. It has a girth of 2700 cm and a canopy that extends across 1242 square metres. Its size qualifies it as a heritage tree with only a handful of trees of that size found within city limits.</p>