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Activists raise red flags over voter roll exercise in Karnataka

The delegation alleged that the mapping exercise, a precursor to SIR, is being conducted in an opaque manner.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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