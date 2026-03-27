<p>Bengaluru: A coalition of civil society organisations under the banner ‘My Vote, My Right’ met Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukumar on Thursday, raising concerns over voter roll mapping ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in April.</p>.<p>The delegation, comprising representatives from trade unions, Dalit rights groups and women’s collectives, alleged that the mapping exercise, a precursor to SIR, is being conducted in an opaque manner. They argued the process is structurally designed to exclude the working poor, Adivasis and religious minorities.</p>.<p>The group stated Anbukumar as saying that 4.46 crore out of 5.57 crore electors in the state have been mapped, but the accuracy of the data remains uncertain until the enumeration phase begins. The CEO noted that unmapped voters might receive notices, which activists said could lead to large-scale disenfranchisement.</p>.<p>"The CEO’s response was unsatisfactory. Claiming limitations while the right to vote of lakhs is at stake is worrisome," the group stated.</p>.<p>They pointed to reports indicating that 73.2 per cent of mapping is complete, yet no official protocols or schedules have been made public since the exercise allegedly began in November 2025.</p>.<p>The activists raised 16 queries, including the legal mandate for mapping rolls against 2002 data and the definition of logical discrepancies used to flag voters.</p>.<p>The group has demanded the suspension of SIR until the Supreme Court rules on its legality, citing a drop in gender ratios and deletion of migrant workers in 13 other states where SIR was previously implemented.</p>