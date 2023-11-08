Activists: Right to protest enjoyed only by some?

For the protest in Basavanagudi, the residents of that neighbourhood claim that they had taken the necessary permits from authorities. However, that is not true, says Mahadeva, assistant commissioner of police (traffic south). “They asked for permission, but were denied as protests outside Freedom Park are not allowed. They went ahead anyway, but when we saw that it was a silent protest, and no obstruction to traffic, we had no reason to stop them. It was a small group, and they only stood in one place with posters,” he tells Metrolife.