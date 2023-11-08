Activists: Right to protest enjoyed only by some?

On Tuesday, Bengaluru for Justice and Peace, a coalition of civil society organisations, held a press conference. They called out the state government for stifling citizens’ right to freedom of speech and expression. The event also raised awareness about the ongoing attacks on Gaza by Israel.
“First they said we can only protest at Freedom Park, but when we ask for permission to do that, it is repeatedly denied,” says Maitreyi Krishnan, an advocate, and member of the group. An order issued by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner in January 2022 restricts all protests to Freedom Park in Gandhi Nagar.
The group had also written an open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after they were denied permission to hold a gathering in solidarity with Palestine at Freedom Park. The reasons cited were that it was an international matter and a threat to law and order. Another group was denied permission to protest in Freedom Park due to “lack of space”.
Double standards
On October 16, a pro-Palestine gathering was held on M G Road and on October 28, residents of Basavanagudi protested against the change of their neighbourhood’s name to ‘Dodda Ganapathi’.
At the first protest, civil society groups including Bahutva Karnataka and People’s Union for Civil Liberties gathered near the M G Road metro station to form a chain and debunk fake news about the Israel-Palestine conflict. At least 11 people were detained for holding the rally without permission, and multiple FIRs were registered.
For the protest in Basavanagudi, the residents of that neighbourhood claim that they had taken the necessary permits from authorities. However, that is not true, says Mahadeva, assistant commissioner of police (traffic south). “They asked for permission, but were denied as protests outside Freedom Park are not allowed. They went ahead anyway, but when we saw that it was a silent protest, and no obstruction to traffic, we had no reason to stop them. It was a small group, and they only stood in one place with posters,” he tells Metrolife.
However, as per DH reports, that is far from the truth. About 50 residents marched from Netkallappa Circle to Bull Temple with posters, chanting slogans during rush hour traffic — from 6.15 pm to 8 pm. Basavanagudi MLA L A Ravi Subramanya also joined the protest.
“If silent protests are allowed, why were FIRs registered against 15 people who were silently standing outside a Tilak Nagar mosque with posters in solidarity with Palestine? Is the right to protest only applicable to some?,” asks another member of Bengaluru for Justice and Peace.
The Basavanagudi protest was crucial, says Satyalaxmi Rao, president of the Civil Society Basavanagudi Ward 198, a resident welfare association at the forefront of the protest. “I’m against the rule that protests should only be held at Freedom Park. It takes away visibility. As long as it doesn’t cause any harm to the public, citizens should be allowed to protest where they want,” she says.
Maitreyi concurs, “This is a fairly new rule that came up during the CAA-NRC protests. Before this, you’d find Bengalureans protesting at various landmarks. We have to fight to bring that back. It is our right.”
Cop says
“Whether it is silent or not, no protests are allowed outside Freedom Park. That is the rule and it is there for a reason,” a top cop tells Metrolife citing reasons like traffic issues and threat to law
and order.
B Dayananda, commissioner of police (Bengaluru city), was not available to comment on whether provisions will be made for citizens to protest outside Freedom Park in the future.