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Activists say Bengaluru dog bite numbers 'inflated', term it ‘vaccine scam’

Bengaluru continues to record close to 2,000 cases of stray dog bites every month.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:43 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 01:43 IST
BengaluruKarnatakastray dogs

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