Activists seek CM Siddaramaiah's nod for pro-Palestine protests

Activists from various organisations have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding that the state police allow peaceful protests that express solidarity with the Palestinians.
The letter comes in the wake of the police denying permission for a protest to be held in Freedom Park on Saturday, saying this was an international issue and, therefore, a threat to law and order.
According to the letter, the police have detained protestors in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Tumakuru, and are pursuing criminal action.
The letter, written by the members of Bengaluru for Justice and Peace, also pointed out that such restrictions are not only an assault on the fundamental rights of citizens to protest, but also display a cruel indifference to the genocide being carried out by the Israeli government. They termed the denial of permission to protest as an "immoral abuse of power by these offices".
“You are aware that the bombing of civilians and systematic violations of human rights continue to be accelerated by the Israeli government, and there is a grave humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Concerned citizens across the world are marching in solidarity against the violence, demanding a ceasefire and justice for the Palestinian people. Now, when a genocide is taking place in Palestine, it is the responsibility of each and every one of us to stand up against this and demand justice for Palestine,” the letter added.