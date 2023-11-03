Activists worried spyware being used to curb dissent

Surveillance has a chilling effect not only on people who are targeted but also the ordinary people. Let’s talk about the former. You can equate their situation to being tracked by a watchtower in a jail, whether they are doing something wrong or not. It can force people to curtail what they are doing, which could either be opposition leaders or journalists questioning the ruling government. This indirect censorship will impact the common man because politicians, thinkers and journalists are their voice. Nobody could be prepared for high-end, sophisticated and exclusive attacks such as in the Apple hacking case. The law needs to catch up. We are yet to see The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, come into force fully.