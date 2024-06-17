Actor Darshan case: Police suspect party before assault, notice to actor Chikkanna

The police on Monday intensified the investigation into the murder of Renukaswamy and served a notice to another Kannada actor, Chikkanna, said to be close to actor Darshan.

Last week, the police arrested Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 11 others in connection with the case.

The police claimed that some of the suspects, along with Darshan, had gathered at the Stonny Brook restobar in RR Nagar on June 8, and partied, before they left for the shed where Renukaswamy was held captive. Chikkanna was present during the party.

At around 4 pm, the investigators took Darshan and some arrested suspects, including Vinay V, who purportedly owns the restobar, to Stonny Brook for a spot mahazar. Chikkanna was also present during the inquest. Vinay is the nephew of Pattanagere Jayanna, who owns the plot where the shed where Renukaswamy was held and tortured is located.