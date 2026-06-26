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Actor Darshan’s son’s car involved in accident in Bengaluru's RR Nagar; family denies he was driving

The Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that no official complaint has been registered regarding the incident so far.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 05:14 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsDarshanRR Nagar

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