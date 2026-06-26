Actor Darshan’s son’s car involved in accident in Bengaluru's RR Nagar; family denies he was driving

<p>Bengaluru: A car carrying Kannada actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan">Darshan</a>’s son, Vineesh, was involved in a road accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s RR Nagar area on Thursday.</p><p>The accident happened when a Ford Endeavour SUV hit a two-wheeler from behind. The impact of the collision threw the motorcyclist onto the road, and the rider sustained minor injuries. </p><p>Eyewitnesses at the spot alleged that the SUV was speeding. Following the accident, local residents and the injured rider stopped the car. An argument broke out on the road between the public and Vineesh after he got out of the vehicle. Videos of the crowd confronting Vineesh have gone viral on social media.</p>.Actor Darshan moves Supreme Court seeking clarification on one-year bail bar.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that no official complaint has been registered regarding the incident so far. The matter appears to have been settled on the spot.</p><p>As the videos went viral, Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, issued a clarification to the media. She stated that Vineesh was not driving the car when the accident occurred.</p><p>According to Vijayalakshmi, minor road accidents are common in the city. She claimed that Vineesh only got out of the car to help the injured motorcyclist. She requested the public not to spread false information, noting that the family is already going through a difficult time and these reports cause them further distress.</p>