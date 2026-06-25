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Actor Krishi Thapanda's friend found dead in her flat in Bengaluru

A case was registered in the Rajarajeshwarinagar police station and an investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 08:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPolicebengaluru crime

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