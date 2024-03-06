Ad hoardings set to make a comeback in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: If the BBMP has its way, commercial hoardings are likely to make a comeback in Bengaluru not just in greater numbers but bigger in size too. In the new advertisement byelaw, which is sent to the state government for its final consent, the civic body has proposed to auction licences along many stretches of roads for erecting paid advertisements. These boards can, however, be installed only on private properties and not on footpaths.