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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Adani's Bengaluru tunnel road bid is 96% above original benchmark

The government, however, argues that the overall premium reduces to about 35-40% when assessed against updated project costs and prevailing market rates.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAdani EnterprisesTunnel

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