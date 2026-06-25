Adani's Bengaluru tunnel road bid is 96% above original benchmark

<p>Bengaluru: Contrary to the perception that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-enterprise">Adani Enterprises</a> quoted about 25% more than the revised estimates for Bengaluru’s proposed tunnel road, internal documents reviewed by <em>DH</em> show that the negotiated bid is up to 95.77% higher than the original benchmark prepared for the project. </p>.<p>A higher concession value means that citizens will have to pay a toll for a longer period of time, which can run for up to 40 years. During this concession period, the company also gets to recover the investments through commercial development across five locations which are also prime land parcels. </p>.<p>The government, however, argues that the overall premium reduces to about 35-40% when assessed against updated project costs and prevailing market rates.</p>.\nAdani Group lowest bidder for both packages of Bengaluru tunnel road project.<p>Notably, the final call on whether to approve the bids will now be taken by the D K Shivakumar-led Cabinet, where the proposal is expected to be placed anytime soon.</p>.<p>Shivakumar had conceptualised the 16.75-km North-South tunnel corridor (Hebbal to Central Silk Board) during his three-year tenure as Bengaluru Development Minister before becoming chief minister.</p>.<p>The project, estimated to cost Rs 17,780 crore, is being taken up in two packages under the modified Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model.</p>.<p>Under this concession framework, the government will provide 40% of the total cost as viability gap funding (VGF) while the private concessionaire will bear the remaining amount in addition to building the tunnel road. </p>.<p>When the bids were opened last December, Adani Enterprises emerged as the lowest bidder for both packages, quoting a total concession value (TCV) of Rs 10,867.50 crore for Package-1 and Rs 11,400.40 crore for Package-2.</p>.Adani, RVNL among four firms bid for Rs 17,800-cr Bengaluru tunnel road project.<p>These bids were 98.16% and 74.33% higher, respectively, than the original TCV estimates prepared for the project.</p>.<p>Following negotiations, Adani Enterprises agreed to reduce its quoted TCV for Package-1 to Rs 10,737 crore. For Package-2, the company reduced its quote to Rs 11,263.50 crore.</p>.<p>The combined reduction works out to Rs 267.40 crore. </p>.<p>While Rs 17,780 crore is the project cost, the total concession value (TCV) of Rs 22,000 crore includes construction cost, financing cost, risk premium, return on investment including potential toll revenue among others. </p>.<p>Commenting on the higher bids, officials argued that the financial commitment that rests on the government remains unchanged.</p>.<p>“The VGF commitment of Rs 7,079 crore for both packages remains independent of the project cost estimate and therefore imposes no additional burden on the authority,” he said. </p>.<p>Officials also argued that the concession structure has been designed to prevent excessive profits. The concession period will end once the net present value of toll revenues collected by the concessionaire reaches the approved TCV. If traffic volumes are lower than projected, the concession period may be extended by up to 10 years, but no further.</p>.Adani, Tata join race to build Bengaluru tunnel road .<p>It is learnt that senior officials are also not in favour of re-tendering the project, citing rising global construction costs, currency fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties. “Revising the project estimates to reflect prevailing market conditions could increase the project cost by 40-45%, potentially requiring a higher VGF commitment from the state,” they said.</p>.<p>Urban mobility expert Satya Arikutharam criticised the proposal, describing it as a real-estate project rather than a mobility intervention.</p>.<p>“This is not a mobility project. It is a real estate project. Bengaluru will end up spending crores to harvest more traffic. The new traffic generated by development around the shaft sites will be at least twice the traffic it removes from the roads,” he said, adding five tech parks or malls could come up in places that were meant to remain open spaces.</p>