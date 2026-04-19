Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Administration of HPV vaccine crosses 1.5-lakh mark

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits have the lowest vaccination rate, with only 6% of the targeted population vaccinated.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 01:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewshealthHPV vaccine

Follow us on :

Follow Us