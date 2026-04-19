Administration of HPV vaccine crosses 1.5-lakh mark

<p>Bengaluru: The government announced on Saturday that the administration of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine has surpassed 1,50,000 doses for girls under the age of 14 in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Kalaburgi district has achieved the highest vaccination rate, reaching 68.3% of the targeted population, followed by Yadgir at 37.7% and Koppal at 36.9%. Additionally, about 21 districts have successfully vaccinated over 30% of their targeted populations.</p>.GBA launches HPV vaccination drive for adolescent girls.<p>In contrast, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits have the lowest vaccination rate, with only 6% of the targeted population vaccinated.</p>