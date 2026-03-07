Adoption not the only means to manage community dogs, say experts

<p>Bengaluru: The five city corporations should not merely depend on adoption to manage community dogs and to follow the Supreme Court orders, activists believe.</p>.<p>They also did not appreciate the strategy to approach NGOs to accommodate a few institutional dogs.</p>.<p>Samyuktha Hornad , an animal rights activists, pointed out that shelters set up by NGOs are full. “They face severe space and funding constraints,” she said. Most function at full capacity and are not designed to house healthy community dogs in the long run.”</p>.<p>Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, founder of CJ Memorial Trust, noted that street dog adoptions are not the same as routine pet adoption. Though Indie adoption is positive, she cautioned against using it to remove community dogs in the guise of rehabilitation.</p>.Unviable: Dog lovers livid over stray adoption drive in Bengaluru.<p>Sujaya Jagadish, a member of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), who recently adopted 20 stray dogs, felt adoption is a constructive step to reduce street population while also discouraging illegal breeding.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Indie parents</p>.<p>Vikas Bafna, who volunteers with various NGOs, pointed out the lack of awareness about adoption. “There are many proud Indie parents today. These are community dogs, not animals to be dismissed,” he said.</p>.<p>Samyuktha said Indian dogs are well suited to local conditions and require low maintenance. “The issue is awareness, not willingness,” she added. “When people understand the value of Indies, they adopt them.”</p>.<p>Experts feel collaboration among civic authorities, veterinarians, shelters and citizen groups is key for the success.</p>.<p>While adoption may provide relief to some animals, they believe scientifically managing the animals will depend on scientific implementation, infrastructure support, and responsible community participation.</p>