Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

‘Advocates need to guide their juniors’, says judge at Advocates’ Association Bengaluru

Judge Aital also said that senior advocates mentor younger advocates on the tactics and the ways to approach the arguments.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 22:09 IST

Follow Us

Aravind Aital, a judge at New Jersey Superior Court, on Tuesday called upon senior advocates to nurture younger advocates. He was speaking at an event organised by the Advocates’ Association Bengaluru (AAB).

“Certain things cannot be understood except through experience and the most seasoned attorneys as I have noticed have been able to mentor the younger attorneys in two areas. One is that they mentor them on being good advocates and the other to build a relationship with other advocates,” he said.

Judge Aital also said that senior advocates mentor younger advocates on the tactics and the ways to approach the arguments.

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and AAB President Vivek Reddy were present. Judge Aital was born in Shivamogga and his parents had moved to the United States when he was five years old.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 22:09 IST)
BengaluruKarnataka

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT