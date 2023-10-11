‘Advocates need to guide their juniors’, says judge at Advocates’ Association Bengaluru

Aravind Aital, a judge at New Jersey Superior Court, on Tuesday called upon senior advocates to nurture younger advocates. He was speaking at an event organised by the Advocates’ Association Bengaluru (AAB).
“Certain things cannot be understood except through experience and the most seasoned attorneys as I have noticed have been able to mentor the younger attorneys in two areas. One is that they mentor them on being good advocates and the other to build a relationship with other advocates,” he said.
Judge Aital also said that senior advocates mentor younger advocates on the tactics and the ways to approach the arguments.
Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and AAB President Vivek Reddy were present. Judge Aital was born in Shivamogga and his parents had moved to the United States when he was five years old.