<p>Bengaluru: Installation of aerators on taps in public spaces has helped save nearly Rs 40 crore annually, an analysis by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) showed.</p>.<p>During the summer of 2024, when the city faced acute water shortage, the BWSSB made aerators mandatory for taps in public spaces such as hotels, malls and apartments. The reduced consumption has helped save water worth Rs 40 crore, the board said.</p>.<p>Senior BWSSB officials said such simple measures were necessary as permanent solutions would take years to implement.</p>.<p>"Laying new pipelines and getting more water to Bengaluru through new projects takes years. For instance, the Cauvery Stage V project took more than five years to be completed. But such small measures, if rolled out on a large scale, will help save water immediately," the official said.</p>.<p>Officials said the success of the initiative lay in the public response and large-scale adoption.</p>.<p>"Close to 15 lakh taps across the city now have an aerator, which is a huge number. After we started the campaign and created awareness, not just public spaces, but many households also adopted it and this is the reason why we could achieve such savings," another official said.</p>.<p>At many places, including government offices, the BWSSB installed aerators on its own. However, it has not achieved 100 per cent coverage. A few public establishments are yet to install them and the BWSSB is following up with them.</p>.<p>"We do not want it to be one wave where people just install it when we talk about it. We want it to be a continuous process. Every new tap should have an aerator, and any damages should be rectified immediately," the official said.</p>.<p>Aerators bring down water consumption by increasing the pressure of water flow from taps. Senior officials said they could reduce water use by up to 60 per cent.</p>