Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Aerators in public taps help save Rs 40 crore a year: BWSSB

Senior BWSSB officials said such simple measures were necessary as permanent solutions would take years to implement.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 21:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 21:23 IST
India NewsBengaluruBWSSB

Follow us on :

Follow Us