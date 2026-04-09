<p>The Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) may finally reach the Tamil Nadu border by June as work on a key rail overbridge near Hoskote is picking up pace, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).</p>.<p>The STRR's 20.9-km Hoskote-Hosur stretch was originally slated to open in February 2025, but has been delayed due to the launch of a bowstring girder on the Bengaluru-Chennai railway line at Lingadeeramallasandra on the city's southeastern outskirts.</p>.<p>The 54-metre-long bowstring girder — a bow-shaped railway overbridge — will carry three lanes in each direction. Its launch requires approvals from the South Western Railway (SWR).</p>.Three from Bengaluru drown in Vijayapura's Bhutnal lake.<p>In January, the SWR granted in-principle approval to the Temporary Arrangement Drawing (TAD) submitted by the NHAI and is expected to give final approval within a week, said KB Jayakumar, Project Director (Bengaluru), NHAI. </p>.<p>The TAD is a technical drawing showing how the girder will be launched. </p>.<p>NHAI sources said the SWR took nine months to give in-principle approval. The contractor has fabricated the girder and moved it to the site, but foundation work near the tracks cannot begin without final approval, they noted. </p>.<p>Railway authorities need to inspect the girder before launch. Sources said the process involves site inspections by electrical and signalling teams, as well as welding checks by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). </p>.<p>At the final stage, the railways needs to block or slow down train movements. "The location sees heavy train traffic. We may get traffic blocks once every 15 days, and only for a few hours," the sources said. </p>.<p>Sources said of the 20.9 km, only 650 metres were pending. The cost is also expected to rise from the original estimate of Rs 382 crore. </p>.<p>"The project could have been completed earlier if approvals came faster. We may consider bypassing railway tracks entirely when planning such projects," the sources added. </p>.<p>The project deadline was extended by a year to February 2026. "We now aim to complete it by June, provided the railways gives all clearances," the sources noted. </p>.<p>NHAI officials called for a dedicated online clearance system — similar to the Centre's PARIVESH for environmental clearances — to fast-track approvals for infrastructure projects on railway land. </p>.<p>However, Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, denied delays. "We provide clearances and traffic blocks once design approvals are submitted and are in order," he told DH. </p>.Bengaluru turning into India's AI & quantum computing capital: Innovation Report 2025.<p>With this stretch, the STRR's total operational length will increase to 102.6 km. </p>.<p>The stretch will connect to the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (NE 7) and decongest Old Madras Road and Sarjapur Road. </p>.<p>When fully operational, the 288-km STRR will encircle all of Bengaluru and eliminate the need for long-distance commercial vehicles to enter the city.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>STRR to Hosur</strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold">Connections:</span> Hoskote-Hosur<br /><span class="bold">Length:</span> 20.9 km<br /><span class="bold">Features:</span> 6 lanes, 11 underpasses, 1 rail overbridge, 1 flyover<br /><span class="bold">Cost:</span> Rs 382 cr<br /><span class="bold">Deadline:</span> June 2026</p>