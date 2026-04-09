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After 16-month delay, Bengaluru STRR may reach Tamil Nadu by June

NHAI sources said the SWR took nine months to give in-principle approval.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:28 IST
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Work is in advanced stages to build the last rail overbridge on the STRR
Work is in advanced stages to build the last rail overbridge on the STRR
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsTamil NaduSTRR

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