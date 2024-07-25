After 3 years, heavy vehicles can use Peenya flyover from July 29

"Heavy vehicles can use the flyover from 6 am on July 29," KB Jayakumar, Project Director, NHAI, Bengaluru, told DH. He noted that the NHAI headquarters had approved the reopening based on an evaluation of the site and traffic conditions, as well as the recommendations of a four-member expert committee and the traffic police.

As reported by DH last week, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from using the flyover once a week to prevent vibrations during ongoing cement grouting works.

While the NHAI has added 240 prestressed cables in the 120 spans of the flyover, it is also replacing 1,243 existing prestressed cables to prevent future corrosion, as recommended by the committee.