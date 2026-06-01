After backlash, civic body to repair Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road

<p>Bengaluru: Amid mounting criticism from residents and commuters over the poor condition of Bannerghatta Main Road, civic authorities have decided to repair damaged stretches and potholes between Dairy Circle and Royal Meenakshi Mall at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.</p>.<p>Officials have clarified that the works will be temporary in nature.</p>.<p>The decision follows weeks of complaints on social media, where commuters shared images and videos of the damaged road surface, with loose stone aggregates exposed, making driving hazardous.</p>.Civic agencies drag feet as Bannerghatta Road falls apart.<p>Several users described the stretch as a “danger zone”, particularly for two-wheelers.</p>.<p>The stretch, which connects key residential and commercial areas, witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day.</p>.<p>“We will be floating short-term tenders. The work will be completed in a month,” a senior engineer of the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) said.</p>.<p>He added that only temporary repairs are being taken up, not full-scale asphalting, as Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) plans to white-top the entire stretch.</p>