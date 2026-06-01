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After backlash, civic body to repair Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road

Several users described the stretch as a “danger zone”, particularly for two-wheelers.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:32 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbannerghatta road

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