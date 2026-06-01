<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has taken down its post from its social media handles where it challenged the citizens to walk a kilometre. The move comes after a large number of netizens <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/where-are-the-footpaths-netizens-question-gba-for-asking-people-in-bengaluru-to-walk-short-distances-to-help-save-the-planet-4023070">responded to the challenge</a> urging the GBA to provide walkable footpaths in the city.</p><p>"Okay GBA, I accept the #1kmchallenge. I will walk 1 kilometre. Now, a #1kmchallenge for you: Build 1 kilometre of footpath somewhere," Ramesh Srivats, who has over 3.7 million followers, posted on X.</p>.Broken footpaths, pothole-punctuated roads and open drains turn school commute into daily risk in Bengaluru.<p>Last week, the GBA's official handle had posted the message urging citizens to walk for short distances instead of taking an autorickshaw, in order to reduce pollution and remain physically fit. The post carried hashtags such as #WalkForClimate, #ClimateActionStartsWithYou and #GreenBengaluru.</p><p>The civic body urged citizens to ask themselves before booking an autorickshaw, "Can I walk this instead?" It also listed the benefits of walking for 10-minutes such as, reducing carbon footprint, improving health, easing traffic on streets and building a more walkable Bengaluru.</p>.Bengaluru pedestrians, step aside; the footpaths are taken.<p>The plea, however, did not sit well with netizens, who quickly pointed out the bad condition of footpaths across the city. "There isn’t a 100m proper walkway in Bangalore. Either littered, encroached or broken. Many times non existent. Before asking people to use pathways, repair it, make it functional," wrote a user.</p><p>"Very good initiative. Can you make sure footpaths are everywhere without garbage, parking, restaurants and hawkers," wrote another.</p><p>Several users shared pictures of battered or dirty footpaths in their areas, urging GBA to fix them first. In a cynical take on the city's current state, a responder challenged the authorities to "publicise a map list of 1km footpaths and roads in Bangalore that are walking-friendly."</p><p>Speaking to DH, GBA's chief commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, said the intent behind posting the message was indeed to encourage citizens to walk and also share grievances related to footpaths. </p>