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After backlash, GBA deletes post that urged Bengaluru citizens to walk for short distance

Last week, the GBA's official handle had posted the message urging citizens to walk for short distances instead of taking an autorickshaw.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 16:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaGBA

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