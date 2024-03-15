After complaint, BBMP surveys Subedaharana Kere

Bengaluru: Weeks after residents red-flagged the dumping of soil into Subedaharana Kere in Begur, a team of officials from different departments surveyed the waterbody to mark its boundary and protect its buffer zone.
Some area residents and members of the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party were present during the survey.
The lake, as per the survey, is spread across six acres and five guntas in two survey numbers. Officials also marked the boundaries. During the survey, the team found no encroachment on the lake but the private builder had dumped several truckloads of soil in its buffer zone, which was filled with water.
Residents wondered whether private individuals have the right to change the characteristics of the buffer zone even if it is private property.
(Published 14 March 2024, 20:59 IST)