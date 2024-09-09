After Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's stern warning, pothole filling in Bengaluru picks up pace

He also noted that it was important to identify other potholes which have not been reported in the application and said that the officials are trying to go around the city to identify any unreported potholes and fill them. “We will complete filling all the identified potholes within a week,” he said.

All the zonal officials have been directed to inspect the works on ground and take action to fill the identified potholes.

Zonal Commissioner (East), Snehal R, who inspected the works on Thimmaiah Road said that close to 1,000 complaints were received from the zone since April and they are yet to fill about 500 potholes. “We have been filling the potholes constantly. However, owing to rains, there might have been a delay. Now, after negative feedback from the citizens, we are monitoring the process closely and all the remaining potholes will be filled within a week,” she said.

DCM D K Shivakumar, had on Sunday, warned the BBMP officials of stringent action, including suspension, if they failed to fill up the potholes in the city within a week.