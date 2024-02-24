After gazette notification, BBMP implements property tax relief 

Bengaluru: Days after the government gazette notification, the BBMP swiftly implemented online changes to provide relief to property tax defaulters.
This initiative, valid until July, is expected to aid over five lakh property owners in Bengaluru, with the government waiving interest and penalties. Many have already noticed reduced property tax amounts on the BBMP website.
Beneficiaries include those who underpaid property tax, properties constructed in 2016 not in the BBMP’s tax net, and mixed-use properties. Errors in zonal classification and under-assessment during self-assessment schemes also qualify.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said in a press statement that this move would save taxpayers a significant Rs 2,700 crore. It eliminates discriminatory penalties imposed by the BBMP, which previously had the authority to levy double penalties and 9% bank interest for under-assessed property tax, with no limit on penalty years.
The BBMP had sealed over 10,000 commercial establishments for non-payment of property tax, penalties, and interest.
“Since the arrears were becoming a huge burden, the BBMP was under pressure to amend the BBMP Act. Since it takes more time, a notification in the form of one-time settlement was issued to provide temporary relief,” a senior BBMP official said.
However, the exemption only applies until July 31, 2024. Those who have already settled their tax, penalties, and interest will not receive further relief, with the BBMP confirming that adjustments will not be made in future tax structures.
