After High Court rap, BBMP mulls outsourcing maintenance of public toilets

Days after the High Court of Karnataka pulled up the BBMP for not monitoring public toilets, officials have drafted a plan to outsource the task to private parties. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wants to invest Rs 2.6 crore a year for the upkeep of 203 toilets.
In its status report, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has found more than half of the 203 toilets, including 169 e-toilets, are untraceable. It also found that the location of some of these toilets published on the BBMP’s website is incorrect.
In places where the BBMP has built toilets at a cost of Rs 19.31 crore, maintenance appears to be its last priority. Lack of hygiene has been the major concern. While some of the e-toilets have been dismantled, most others are faced with problems such as dysfunctional flush, lack of water, and missing doors, etc.
Last week, the high court gave the BBMP three weeks to come up with remedial measures. "The government owes a responsibility towards the residents of Bengaluru city as it involves public hygiene and basic facilities," the court said.
The civic body stated in its plan that it would outsource the maintenance of 169 e-toilets for three years and 34 modular toilets for two years. The BBMP will pay the private agency to maintain the toilets, while the agency will serve the public for free. “No advertisement rights over the toilets will be provided,” the BBMP said.
Grossly inadequate
Lack of hygiene apart, the BBMP has also failed to build adequate number of toilets and urinals. Going by the guidelines issued by the union government, there is more than 90 per cent shortage of both toilets and urinals in the city. For the present population, Bengaluru is supposed to have more than 20,000 urinals and another 15,000 public toilets.
Murali Govindarajulu, a resident of Hagadur, said the BBMP spent around Rs 40 lakh to build a basic level toilet at Inner Circle, Whitefield, three years ago.
“The toilet was maintained well in the first year, but has not been functioning since then. After ensuring Bescom and BWSSB restore the power and water supply lines, we have started crowdsourcing funds to make sure the toilets are usable,” he said, adding the BBMP does not think clean toilets are a priority. BBMP officials did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.