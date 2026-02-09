<p>Bengaluru: A 42-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide shortly after learning that her husband had died in a gas leak caused by a geyser malfunction.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Meena Raju, a private bank employee. Her husband, Raju (48), worked as a driver.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident came to light on Friday evening when the couple’s 19-year-old son alerted neighbours after his father failed to respond for over 30 minutes after entering the bathroom for a shower. Raju was later found dead.</p>.Bengaluru: Bodybuilder dies by suicide after lover gets engaged to another man.<p>Police said the son informed Meena, who left home soon after receiving the news. However, instead of returning, she went to Jakkasandra, where the family was constructing a house and allegedly died by suicide.</p>.<p>Sources said Meena left behind a note detailing the family’s financial liabilities and assets to be transferred to her son. She reportedly concluded the note by seeking forgiveness.</p>.<p>Two separate unnatural death reports (UDRs) have been registered — one by the Nelamangala Town police and the other by the Madanayakanahalli police. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem on Saturday.</p>