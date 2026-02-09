Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

After husband dies in gas leak, Bengaluru woman dies by suicide

The deceased has been identified as Meena Raju, a private bank employee. Her husband, Raju (48), worked as a driver.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 20:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 20:31 IST
Bengaluru newsSuicidegas leak

Follow us on :

Follow Us