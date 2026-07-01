After STP tragedy, BWSSB holds workshop on workers' safety

<p>Bengaluru: Days after a worker died at the BWSSB's sewage treatment plant (STP) in Varthur, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairperson Manjula N on Tuesday urged workers to prioritise safety.</p>.<p>"Precautionary measures should be taken to prevent any mishap/accident. Workers should also remain vigilant," she said, addressing a workshop on workplace safety and health.</p>.<p>The workshop was organised to discuss measures to improve employee safety and strengthen safety protocols at BWSSB facilities.</p>.<p>Manjula also encouraged workers to openly raise any issues they face so that they can be addressed promptly.</p>