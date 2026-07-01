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After STP tragedy, BWSSB holds workshop on workers' safety

"Precautionary measures should be taken to prevent any mishap/acident. Workers should also remain vigilant," she said, addressing a workshop on workplace safety and health.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 22:58 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 22:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBWSSB

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