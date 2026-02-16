<p>Bengaluru: A high-tension power line passing through the northern part of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) for nearly 40 years will soon be replaced.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has finalised the replacement work to prevent untoward incidents.</p>.<p>The company said the 400-kV line from Somanahalli-Mylasandra was constructed before the 1980s.</p>.<p>"Any severe incidents due to the snapping of the conductor or deteriorated insulators of the towers could potentially lead to forest fires and consequent harm to wildlife, including the death of wild animals and harm to the public," the company said.</p>.<p>It said the existing towers would be replaced with narrow-based high-rise towers, increasing the height of the bottom conductor (transmission line) to 10 metres. The width (right of way) corridor would be reduced from 52 metres to 42 metres. The company has sought 10.9-acre forest land.</p>.<p>Last month, the chief wildlife warden of Karnataka recommended that increasing the height was "required to ensure safe electrical clearances, system stability and reliable power transmission". </p>.<p>The standing committee of the national board of wildlife recommended the project with directions to take measures to mitigate the impact on wildlife, complete construction work between 6 am and 6 pm, and follow other conditions of the board and state authorities. </p>