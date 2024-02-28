Bengaluru agri tech expo begins tomorrow

Bengaluru: Fifteen prominent Italian agricultural machinery and equipment companies will showcase their cutting-edge solutions at the eighth edition of EIMA Agrimach India, taking place from February 29 to March 3 at the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK.

Organised jointly by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation (FEDERUNACOMA), and in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, EIMA Agrimach India 2024 stands out as a critical platform for driving innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange in the agricultural machinery sector. It is poised to significantly influence the future of Indian agriculture.

The event will feature live demonstrations of the latest trends in agricultural automation, presentations, and demonstrations of products and services.