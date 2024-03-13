Ahead of elections, Bengaluru police crack down on crime

Bengaluru: In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Bengaluru police are intensifying efforts to combat illegal activities throughout the city.
The police department has also taken several preventive measures.
In February, the police cracked down on various illegal activities in the city, including gambling, illicit liquor, and immoral trafficking. They booked 186 cases and arrested 411 people in connection with these offences.
Police also took action against drug peddlers, nabbing 66 people, including seven foreign nationals, and lodged 46 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
To check activities of rowdy elements during the elections, the police registered 781 Preventive Action Report (PAR) cases, 12 cases under IPC Section 229A (failure by person released on bail or bond to appear in court), and six cases under IPC Section 174A (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant).
They also identified and pursued action against 48 absconding rowdies.
Last month, 1,694 cases investigated by the city police were adjudicated in court. Police filed charge sheets leading to the conviction of 15 people in various cases, including four Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) cases and a murder case.
The court also imposed fines or issued warnings to 1,166 people.
(Published 12 March 2024, 20:47 IST)