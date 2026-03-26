Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

KSCA disrespecting lawmakers? Speaker UT Khader wants 4 VIP tickets for each MLA for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy

KSCA slammed in Assembly for disrespecting MLAs.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsSports NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsCricketIPLRCBChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us