<p>Bengaluru: Speaker UT Khader on Thursday asked the government to ensure that every lawmaker gets four premium tickets at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">Chinnaswamy stadium </a>on match days after members across parties slammed the Karnataka State Cricket Association (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a>) for disrespecting them. <br><br>The issue was raised by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka during a debate on Bengaluru development in the Assembly. <br><br>“We’ve given 16.32 acres for the stadium at a monthly rent of Rs 1,600. They make us beg for one ticket. They don’t give tickets to MLAs. When they do, the charge is as high as Rs 20,000 per ticket. They’re sitting on thousands of crores. We should teach them a lesson,” Ashoka said. <br><br>Hungung Congress MLA Vijayananada Kashappanavar demanded five tickets per lawmaker. “They give one ticket and make us sit somewhere down. Our kids and family members will have desires to watch cricket. Ask them to give us tickets. And, let there be a separate lounge for MLAs. Is there no respect for MLAs?” he said. </p>.IPL 2026: Namma Metro timings extended for RCB Vs SRH match on March 28.<p>Kashappanavar urged the Speaker to ensure that MLAs are given tickets for the March 28 IPL opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. <br><br>Ashoka also questioned why the KSCA has a liquor (excise) licence. “They have permission for cricket. Why have you given them an excise licence? If you tighten this, they’ll shut up and fall in line,” he said. <br><br>Belgaum Dakshin BJP MLA Abhay Patil sought an investigation into sale of tickets. “They sell tickets in black. But we (MLAs) don’t get tickets even if we want to pay,” he said. <br><br>Speaker Khader concurred with the MLAs’ demands. “The government should take this seriously. Right now, they give ordinary tickets. MLAs have to stand in a queue and personnel there (like watchmen) won’t know them and won’t show respect. That’s why most MLAs don’t even go (to watch matches),” he said. </p>.IPL 2026: QR-based ticket, free Metro ride among new arrangements for Bengaluru matches .<p>Khader asked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the minister in charge of Bengaluru, to “tell them clearly” and said: “MLAs should get a minimum of four tickets in the VIP stand.” <br><br>Shivakumar said he would speak to KSCA president Venkatesh Pradesh. “I know the president. I'm also a member. There's nothing wrong with MLAs asking for tickets. They should get some benefits,” he said</p>