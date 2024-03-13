AI analytics for traffic management, road safety: Top cop

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) aims to maximise AI and big data analytics-based solutions to optimise vehicular movement in the city and reduce congestion, MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said on Tuesday.
During the 'Road Safety Awareness Campaign' held by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), Anucheth urged the BCIC to influence the city’s industries to incentivise people to follow road safety measures and inculcate a road safety culture.
Anucheth noted that the traffic police’s primary goal was to understand the dynamics of congestion, including its causes and locations, and accordingly strategise measures to mitigate it.
"We have developed ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), a system that harnesses data from diverse sources to monitor congestion patterns. By categorising traffic flow into moderate, high, and severe, we can promptly respond to the situation,” he said.
Currently, the traffic police is implementing AI-based adaptive signals at certain junctions to reduce waiting time and user-friendly platforms for the public to report violations and check live traffic updates.
Police are also using technology to keep road users informed of real-time road conditions via map-based services, FM radio, and their accounts on social media.
According to data on the BTP website, until February, Bengaluru witnessed 169 fatal accidents (172 deaths), 10 per cent of which (16) were at Devanahalli, followed by Kengeri (11).
“Last year, among the 914 fatalities, 74 per cent were riders of two-wheelers, while 21per cent were pedestrians. Alarmingly, 60 per cent of those affected were aged 60 or above," he added.
(Published 12 March 2024, 20:54 IST)