<p>Bengaluru: After nearly three decades of neglect and accumulating over 1,800 tonnes of debris, the underground parking facility at the historic Krishna Rajendra (KR) Market is set for a high-tech resurrection. The revamped space, located in Asia’s largest flower market, is being touted as a first-of-its-kind smart parking hub in the city.</p>.<p>The facility, which can accommodate 200 cars and 400 two-wheelers, is the result of a Rs 6.5 crore private investment under the “PPP model.”</p>.Activists flag impact of metro project on Bengaluru’s green cover.<p><strong>Smart security</strong></p>.<p>The standout feature of the new facility is the 62 AI-powered cameras equipped with face-recognition software. Kumar, the owner of Right Parking Facility, told DH that the system can be linked directly to the police network, if necessary, to ensure safety. “If an accused person whose records are in the database enters the premises, the 90% match trigger will set off an immediate alert siren,” Kumar explained. “We want to eliminate the ‘market mafia’ fear and ensure families feel safe visiting at any hour.”</p>.<p>Addressing the issue of flooding in the KR Market subway area, the developers have installed a robust drainage system. The facility boasts a 1,00,000-litre total capacity across multiple sumps, supported by high-capacity 10 HP sensors and 100 HP motors. “Even if a foot of water enters, the sensors will activate the suction motors to drain it into the main line immediately. I guarantee there will be no flooding,” Kumar said, noting that they cleared 167 tractor-loads (1,870 tonnes) of waste and sealed 82 illegal holes previously used to dump liquid waste into the basement.</p>.<p>“For years, we watched this basement turn into a dump yard and a den for illegal activities,” said Ranganath, a flower merchant. “If the face-recognition cameras actually work and keep the troublemakers out, it will change the way business is done here.”</p>.<p>“Finding a spot for a scooter in KR Market usually takes 30 minutes,” said a customer.</p>.<p>The facility is expected to open shortly after a final inspection of the ventilation systems and the completion of a heritage-themed entrance featuring statues of Krishna Raja Wadiyar and symbolic elephants.</p>.<p>Pricing model Duration Two-Wheelers Four-Wheelers 0 - 1 hour Rs 15 Rs 25 1 - 2 hours Rs 25 Rs 45 4 - 6 hours Rs 6 Rs 125 12 - 24 hours Rs 175 Rs 275</p>