<p>Bengaluru: A new AI-driven platform aimed at improving employment opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs) was launched in Bengaluru on Thursday with the support of the state government.</p>.<p>Called ‘Adidvara’, the platform has been developed by AssisTech Foundation and was unveiled at Vikas Soudha by Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Dr Sharanprakash R Patil.</p>.<p>The platform seeks to connect PwDs with employers through AI-based job matching, while also offering pre-employment training, digital literacy and workplace-readiness modules. The system is designed to align candidates’ skills and accessibility requirements with suitable roles, said Prateek Madhav, CEO and co-founder of AssisTech Foundation.</p>.<p>“One of the first things the platform helps with is creating a professional CV. This one step makes a big difference and can help many people take that first step and reach out to employers,” he added.</p>.<p>Using the platform, the organisation also plans to host a job fair specifically for PwDs in August 2026. Called ‘Adidvara Grand Job Habba’, it will be held at Kanteerava Stadium.</p>.<p>Speaking at the launch, Patil said the initiative could help create a more integrated ecosystem for the skilling and employment of PwDs.</p>