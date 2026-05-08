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AI-driven platform launched to boost jobs for differently abled in Bengaluru

Called ‘Adidvara’, the platform has been developed by AssisTech Foundation and was unveiled at Vikas Soudha by Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Dr Sharanprakash R Patil.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 22:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsArtificial Intelligence

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