<p>Bengaluru: International School of Management Excellence (ISME), Bengaluru, hosted the International Conference on Contemporary Issues in Management (CIM) 2026, sparking discussions on Artificial Intelligence, research ethics, and industry-ready methodologies.</p>.<p>The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on TV Rao, co-founder of the National HRD Network.</p>.<p>Setting the broader tone for the conference, he said: "AI can do almost everything we can do, and often faster. But it cannot deal with the unforeseen. Only human beings can apply creativity and judgment in new situations. We should use AI, but we should not become dependent on it."</p>.<p>Panel discussions and session summaries examined how rapidly evolving technology is reshaping research practices in management education.</p>.<p>Speakers acknowledged that AI tools have simplified literature reviews, data organisation, and even classroom preparation. However, concerns were raised about unverified outputs, fabricated references, and the growing risk of plagiarism.</p>.<p>One panellist remarked, "AI provides information. Knowledge still requires critical thinking."</p>.<p>Discussions also focused on maintaining originality in academic writing and ensuring transparency in AI-assisted research.</p>.<p>Dr Nitin Garg, Director, ISME; Dr Pallavi Garg, Director of Admissions and External Relations, ISME; and other faculty members were present.</p>