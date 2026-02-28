Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

AI provides information, knowledge still requires critical thinking: ISME hosts CIM conference

Panel discussions and session summaries examined how rapidly evolving technology is reshaping research practices in management education.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 00:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 00:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us