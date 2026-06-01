AI tools at sewage plant helps cut down power consumption by 25%: BWSSB

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has implemented an AI tool at the Nagasandra Sewage Treatment Plant (Phase II), cutting power consumption by 25 per cent and saving nearly Rs 50 lakh annually.</p>.<p>"We recently concluded the pilot study, which showed that power consumption can be cut by 25 per cent using the tool. Similar pilot studies are underway across three more sewage treatment plants (STPs) and we will get the results soon," a senior BWSSB official said.</p>.Public utilities must use AI, digital intelligence: CS Shalini Rajneesh.<p>Given the tool's success, the BWSSB will soon roll out the programme across all 34 STPs, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V told DH.</p>.<p>"We are exploring ways to cut power consumption at our STPs and pumping stations since close to 70 per cent of our revenue is spent on power charges. We will soon roll out this AI tool across all other STPs," he said.</p>.<p>STPs use blowers that induce oxygen into sewage to treat the water by improving the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). In a conventional setup, the blowers run constantly because they cannot gauge the oxygen demand.</p>.<p>"The oxygen levels vary and there are times when we do not need the blowers. Earlier, the blowers had to be switched on and off manually but now, we have an AI tool and a mechanism which will determine the oxygen requirement and switch on the blowers only when required. This way, we can optimise power consumption," Manohar explained.</p>.<p>While the AI tool's performance may vary across STPs, BWSSB officials are confident it will deliver an average power reduction of 20 to 25 per cent. Once installed across all STPs, annual savings of close to Rs 20 crore can be achieved.</p>.Robotic tech detects water pipeline leaks, sewerage faults at nearly 400 locations in Bengaluru in six months.<p>The BWSSB spends close to Rs 90 crore on electricity charges monthly. It had earlier installed an AI-based smart pump monitoring system at its 78 pumping stations, which helped reduce power costs by close to Rs 40 crore annually.</p>.<p><strong>Results of the pilot study</strong></p>.<p>Power consumption down by as much as 25 per cent<br>Automated blower operations at STPs<br>Annual savings of Rs 50 lakh per STP</p>