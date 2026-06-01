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AI tools at sewage plant helps cut down power consumption by 25%: BWSSB

While the AI tool's performance may vary across STPs, BWSSB officials are confident it will deliver an average power reduction of 20 to 25 per cent.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 21:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsArtificial IntelligenceSewage

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