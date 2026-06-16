'Aim to improve Bengaluru's quality of life through a 360-degree approach': Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

<p>Bengaluru: Improving the quality of life of the city's 1.4 crore residents is the government’s foremost priority and officials have been directed to work efficiently towards this objective, Greater <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Tuesday. </p><p>Addressing the media after holding his first review meeting involving the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), B-SMILE and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna%20byre%20gowda">Gowda </a>said Bengaluru, despite being one of India’s most vibrant cities, continued to face several urban challenges. </p><p>"Bengaluru offers opportunities for employment, education and a better quality of life. It is an asset not only to Karnataka but also to India, attracting people and organisations from across the world. Therefore, improving governance and administration under the Greater Bengaluru Authority is our key focus,” he said. </p>.Krishna Byre Gowda takes charge as Bengaluru Development Minister; on day 1, zeroes in on neglected outskirts.<p>Gowda said the erstwhile BBMP had been reorganised into the GBA to enable faster and more effective resolution of civic issues such as road maintenance, street lighting, traffic congestion, cleanliness, beautification and urban flooding. </p><p>To tackle Bengaluru’s chronic traffic congestion, the government has planned projects including tunnel roads and elevated corridors, he said. </p><p>He also highlighted the introduction of an advanced e-khata system to address long-standing property record issues, claiming it to be the first such initiative in the country. </p><p>The minister said comprehensive plans were being prepared for Bengaluru’s long-term development, while equal importance was being given to addressing citizens’ everyday concerns. </p><p>"Officials have been instructed to respond swiftly to public grievances. Many issues can be resolved by improving the efficiency of the existing administrative system and strengthening service delivery,” he noted. </p><p>Emphasising the need for holistic development, Gowda said quality of life depends not only on infrastructure but also on social, cultural, artistic and sporting activities. </p><p>"We aim to improve Bengaluru’s quality of life through a 360-degree approach,” he said.</p><p>The meeting was attended by Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, Special Commissioners Munish Moudgil, Sushama Godbole, Dr K Harish Kumar and Venkata Chalapathi, BSWML CEO Karigowda, along with city corporation commissioners, additional commissioners, joint commissioners, chief engineers and other senior officials.</p>