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'Aim to improve Bengaluru's quality of life through a 360-degree approach': Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

The minister said comprehensive plans were being prepared for Bengaluru’s long-term development, while equal importance was being given to addressing citizens’ everyday concerns.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKrishna Byre Gowda

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