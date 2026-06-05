Air-conditioned helmets distributed to traffic personnel in Bengaluru North City Corporation limits

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), in collaboration with C40 Cities, Sensing Local, and Hasiru Dala, organised a pilot programme titled 'Heat-Health Protocol', under which traffic police personnel were educated on heat-related health issues and provided with 20 air-conditioned helmets.</p>.<p>The BNCC launched the initiative in response to rising temperatures in the city and the increasing risk of heat-related illnesses among outdoor workers.</p>.Bengaluru sanitation workers seek safeguards against scorching heat.<p>"As part of the pilot, traffic police personnel were educated about the effects of extreme heat, heat-related health issues, and necessary precautionary measures. To support their health and well-being, 20 air-conditioned (cooling) helmets were distributed,” the BNCC said in a statement.</p>.<p>BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said the corporation plans to expand the programme based on feedback from beneficiaries.</p>.<p>“Similar cooling kits had earlier been distributed to BNCC pourakarmikas, ASHA workers, and dry waste collection centre workers. The initiative has now been extended to traffic police personnel. Feedback on the usage and effectiveness of the kits will be collected, and steps will be taken to expand the programme to benefit a larger number of personnel in the future,” he said.</p>