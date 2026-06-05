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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Air-conditioned helmets distributed to traffic personnel in Bengaluru North City Corporation limits

The BNCC launched the initiative in response to rising temperatures in the city and the increasing risk of heat-related illnesses among outdoor workers.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 22:05 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 22:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

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