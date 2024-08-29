Air-conditioned marketplace inadequate to accommodate Vijayanagar street vendors

Bengaluru: Nearly all street vendors who have occupied a section of the service road adjacent to the Vijayanagar metro station for several years are clueless about the allotment of shops in the newly constructed air-conditioned market.
While the underground marketplace has only 79 stalls, the area has 150 street vendors.
The air-conditioned market, which is South India’s first, was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa and other dignitaries on Sunday.
Denying any delay on allotment, a source close to the MLA, who mooted the idea of building an underground market to decongest the service road leading up to the police station, told DH, "Stalls have already been allotted to the vendors."
However, the vendors told DH they were unaware of this development. "We were told that it will take another month to allot the stalls," said one vendor. "Yet, we’re still unsure who will actually get space in the market," he added.
Another said the market had been a lifeline for many families and it would be unfair if half of them were excluded from the new space.
Many vendors felt the underground market could negatively impact their businesses.
"Our customers are mostly passersby who see our goods on display and decide to purchase them (on the whim)," explained a stall owner. "People do not have the patience to park their vehicles just to shop in an underground market," he added.
One vendor mentioned that he might shift to another market with more foot traffic, rather than opt for a stall in the underground market where visibility is limited.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Pragathipara Beedi Vyaparigala Sangha (KPBVS) wanted the Vijayanagar market to be recognised as a 'natural market'.
"This is a very old market. The underground market will not serve the vendors' needs," said Babu, a member of the association.
Published 28 August 2024, 21:29 IST