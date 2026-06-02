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Air India Express launches direct flights from Bengaluru to Phuket

The inaugural service departed from Bengaluru on June 1.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 22:45 IST
BengaluruAviationAir India ExpressPhuket

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