<p>Bengaluru: Air India Express on Monday commenced direct flights between Bengaluru and Phuket, expanding air connectivity between Karnataka and Thailand.</p>.<p>The inaugural service departed from Bengaluru on June 1. The airline will be operating four weekly flights on the route. The new service complements the carrier’s existing daily Bengaluru–Bangkok flights, which were introduced last year.</p>.Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport wins award for safety management.<p>The flights to Phuket will operate on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.</p>.<p>The airline stated that the addition of the Phuket service is part of its broader strategy to strengthen connectivity from major Indian cities to destinations across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.</p>.<p>Air India Express currently operates nearly 500 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting the city to 31 domestic and eight international destinations.</p>