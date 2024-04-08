Air India partners with BIAL to develop Bengaluru as aviation hub

Bengaluru: Air India will partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in efforts to develop Bengaluru as south India’s premier aviation hub. The partnership, formalised through an agreement, is also aimed at enhancing air travel connectivity to and from India.

Air India, along with other Tata Group airlines AIX and Vistara, will work with BIAL which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) over the next five years to improve international connectivity, operational efficiency, and passenger experience, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.