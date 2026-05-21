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Air India plane suffers tail strike at Bengaluru airport

An Air India spokesperson said the plane "experienced a tail-strike during landing".
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAir IndiaKempegowda

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