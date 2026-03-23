<p>New Delhi: Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft flying from Bengaluru to London Heathrow was diverted to Jeddah on Monday due to a technical issue after being airborne for over six hours.</p>.<p>In a statement, an airline spokesperson said the plane made a precautionary diversion and is currently undergoing comprehensive technical inspections in accordance with established safety protocols.</p>.<p>"Air India Flight AI133, operating from Bengaluru (BLR) to London Heathrow (LHR) on 23 March, made a precautionary en route diversion to Jeddah following a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Jeddah Airport at 1958 hrs IST, and all passengers and crew are confirmed safe," the spokesperson said.</p>.West Asia conflict: Financial impact yet to be fully felt; check unnecessary expenses, Air India CEO tells staff.<p>Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be ascertained.</p>.<p>The spokesperson also said the airline was coordinating closely with Jeddah Airport authorities and local agencies to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to passengers and crew.</p>.<p>Information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the aircraft was airborne for more than six hours. </p>