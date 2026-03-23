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Air India's Boeing 787 plane from Bengaluru to London faces tech issue; diverted to Jeddah

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said the plane made a precautionary diversion and is currently undergoing comprehensive technical inspections in accordance with established safety protocols.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:28 IST
Bengaluru newsAviationAir India

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