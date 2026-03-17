<p>Healthcare service provider Narayana Health and Bengaluru-based aerial logistics company Airbound on Tuesday said that they have completed a medical logistics pilot connecting Narayana Health’s Chandapura Clinic to its central laboratory at Narayana Health City in Electronic City by air.</p><p>Running since January 2026, the 4 km aerial route is completed in 10 minutes, compared to significantly longer road transfers dependent on Bengaluru’s traffic conditions, the healthcare service provider said.</p>.Bengaluru man allegedly slits throat of underage fiance.<p>Over the course of the pilot, the route completed more than 700 flights across 54 consecutive operational days, carrying up to 40 diagnostic samples per flight with zero failed deliveries, it added.</p><p>Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health, said, “We have invested significantly over the past 25 years in building a robust digital platform designed to deliver safe, affordable, and accessible healthcare to all. Redefining efficiency through centralisation of essential services - such as clinical laboratories and blood banks - presents a massive opportunity to lower the cost of diagnostics and transfusions. Historically, however, the twin obstacles of transportation time and logistical expenses have hindered this transition.”</p><p>Narayana Health is now preparing to scale these services at their upcoming hospital in Banashankari. Pending final regulatory clearances and government permissions, the healthcare service provider and Airbound intend to initiate a new pilot corridor connecting the new Banashankari Hospital and the Flagship Hospital in Electronic City.</p>