<p>Bengaluru: Trips from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have become costlier, commuters say, with airport authorised aggregator platforms charging higher fares than other ride-hailing services.</p>.<p>While kerbside access has improved and early issues with the new pickup rules have eased, returning to the city remains a hurdle, passengers told DH. They said authorised aggregators such as Ola, Uber, Quick Ride, WTI Cabs and Mega Cabs were charging higher fares than other platforms.</p>.<p>"As a family of four, we were looking to book an SUV cab to our home in JP Nagar,” Naveen Kumar, 56, a passenger, said.</p>.<p>"Since the closest options were Uber Black and Ola, we automatically chose Ola, as we did not want any luxury service. To our surprise, the price for an SUV cab on Ola was Rs 2,227, and the Uber Black was around Rs 2,000. In comparison, Namma Yatri was offering a cab at Rs 1,750, which is the usual cost," he added.</p>.<p>Passengers also said prices have soared over the past two months.</p>.Bengaluru airport will add capacity of 30 million passengers by 2029: BIAL COO.<p>A reality check by <span class="italic">DH</span> found airport authorised aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Quick Ride charged fares at least 20 per cent higher than platforms such as Namma Yatri and Rapido, especially during the evening peak hour. Neither Ola nor Uber offer non-AC cabs at the airport.</p>.<p>On Tuesday evening, a regular cab from the airport to Indiranagar was priced at Rs 914 on Uber, Rs 836 on Ola, Rs 759 on Rapido, and Rs 774 on Namma Yatri.</p>.<p>A sedan to MG Road was priced at Rs 940 on Uber, Rs 887 on Ola, Rs 785 on Namma Yatri, and Rs 809 on Rapido. Quick Ride, which offers premium electric vehicles, charged Rs 1,418 to MG Road and Rs 1,301 to Indiranagar.</p>.<p>Similarly, on Monday evening, Ola displayed a fare of Rs 850 for a regular cab to RT Nagar, while Uber displayed Rs 848, and Rapido Rs 652. Quick Ride, WTI Cabs and Mega Cabs offered fares between Rs 1,121 and Rs 2,901 for a sedan.</p>.<p>An Uber spokesperson said the pricing is based on demand and supply.</p>.<p>"There has been no change in Uber’s pricing structure for airport pickups. Pricing is a function of demand and supply, and as one of the many players operating at the airport, we strive to offer competitive prices," they said.</p>.<p>Ola did not respond to <span class="italic">DH’s</span> queries.</p>