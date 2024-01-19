JOIN US
Airport traffic advisory for Modi visit in Bengaluru today

The passenger advisory was issued following temporary restrictions on traffic movement announced by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on five roads, from 8 am to 6 pm. A traffic advisory has asked all commuters to the airport to “compulsorily” use Ballari Road.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 22:01 IST

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday issued a passenger advisory, asking passengers to plan their travel on Friday considering the traffic restrictions placed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru.

“Due to VIP movement on Friday, we are anticipating heavy traffic flow to and from Bengaluru city to BLR Airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to allow sufficient time to reach the Airport,” the airport operator said in the advisory.

The passenger advisory was issued following temporary restrictions on traffic movement announced by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on five roads, from 8 am to 6 pm. A traffic advisory has asked all commuters to the airport to "compulsorily" use Ballari Road.

(Published 18 January 2024, 22:01 IST)
