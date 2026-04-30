<p>New Delhi: An Akasa Air pilot passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday while he was undergoing training in Bengaluru, according to a source.</p>.<p>The pilot, a captain, was around 44 years old, the source said.</p>.<p>"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our pilot colleagues who had a personal medical emergency while on ground training duty in Bengaluru," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.</p>.<p>Without providing specific details, the spokesperson said the individual was immediately attended to and taken to a nearby hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.</p>.Meghalaya woman found dead in Bengaluru, police suspect suicide.<p>Expressing condolences to the pilot's family, loved ones, and colleagues during this difficult time, the spokesperson said, "We are extending all possible support to them".</p>.<p>This is at least the second time in two days that a pilot at an Indian carrier has died.</p>.<p>On Thursday, an Air India pilot, who was on a scheduled rest, died due to a heart attack in Bali. </p>