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Akasa Air pilot suffers heart attack during training; dies in Bengaluru

The pilot, a captain, was around 44 years old, the source said.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 18:45 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 18:45 IST
Bengaluru newsAkasa Airpilot

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