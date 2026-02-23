<p>Unidentified miscreants attempted to burgle the Canara Bank branch in Sheshadripuram early on Monday.</p>.<p>The accused cut open a window to gain entry and destroyed the CCTV connection. However, the alarm was triggered, alerting security personnel, and the accused fled the scene.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 3 am when the suspects broke open the rear grille of the building. They searched the bank interiors and moved towards the strong room area. In an attempt to disable the security system, they reportedly tried to cut electrical wires near the strong room.</p>.Three more trains by June to ease overcrowding on Purple & Green lines in Bengaluru.<p>However, the alarm system was activated during the attempt, causing the siren to go off. Shocked by the sound, they fled before executing the theft.</p>.<p>Sheshadripuram police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and conducted an inspection.</p>.<p>A case has been registered based on a complaint by the bank manager, Gayatri, and police are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to trace the suspects.</p>.<p><strong>Daring ATM break-in</strong></p>.<p>In a daring attempt about 300 metres from the Halasuru Gate police station, unidentified miscreants targeted an ATM kiosk and tried to break open the cash-dispensing machine early on Monday.</p>.<p>The suspects reportedly tampered with the ATM and attempted to force it open. Their plan was foiled when the alarm system sent an alert, prompting them to flee immediately. The kiosk had no security guard on duty at the time.</p>.<p>Halasuru Gate police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are checking CCTV footage from the premises to trace the accused.</p>