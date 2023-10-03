Alert traffic cops foil hotelier's 'abduction' by four women

Jalahalli traffic police constables were regulating vehicular movement near the MES Outer Ring Road on Sunday afternoon when a woman's screams for help drew their attention. Wasting no time, they rushed to the auto and intercepted it. They found five women sitting on the passenger seat. One of them was screaming at the top of her voice. She told the bewildered policemen that the women had abducted her and were taking her to an unknown location. The constables then took all the women to the Jalahalli police station.