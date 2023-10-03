Alert traffic cops foil hotelier's 'abduction' by four women

Prompt action by traffic constables helped rescue a woman being "abducted" by four burqa-clad females in an auto in northern Bengaluru.
Though the reason for this abduction is being investigated, police said a property dispute could be the reason for this "attack".
Jalahalli traffic police constables were regulating vehicular movement near the MES Outer Ring Road on Sunday afternoon when a woman's screams for help drew their attention. Wasting no time, they rushed to the auto and intercepted it. They found five women sitting on the passenger seat. One of them was screaming at the top of her voice. She told the bewildered policemen that the women had abducted her and were taking her to an unknown location. The constables then took all the women to the Jalahalli police station.
The screaming woman, identified as Pankaja, told the police she and her husband Vijay were running a hotel by the ORR. She claimed that 25 women in burqas had entered the hotel on Sunday afternoon and asked for rooms. When she declined to spare the rooms, the women dragged her into the auto.
However, the arrested women denied the accusations and had a different story, a police officer close to the investigation told DH.
"The women said they were only four and had visited the hotel to speak about a property dispute. When they couldn’t resolve the matter, they decided to go to the police station and take Pankaja along,” the officer said.
Property dispute
Police have found out that while the hotel owner had leased the property to Pankaja and her husband, he had later sold it to a person, named Murali. This had caused a lot of fights between Murali and Pankaja.
"So Murali sent the four women in burqa to talk to Pankaja. It's not clear what happened when the women met Pankaja," the officer said. "We are not sure how many people were present in the hotel when the altercation broke out. We are still reviewing the CCTV footage."
Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said a few arrests had been made and that investigations were still going on.
"We have yet to ascertain the number of people who entered the hotel and spoke to Pankaja. There are many elements to this case that need to be investigated. We will crack the case soon," he told DH.
For now, police have registered a case of abduction against the four women.