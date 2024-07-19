All-day parks yet to become reality

The park on 12th Main has been following the new guidelines for a month. Kaveri, working as the caretaker of the park for eight months, has mixed feelings about the new timings. She resides on the park premises. “The positive is that I don’t have to keep locking and unlocking the gates throughout the day. But if the park is open throughout the day, it gets dirty more often, and I am not able to sweep or clean properly,” she says. Between 5 am and 10 pm, she surveys the entire park several times to ensure it is crime free.